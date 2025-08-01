BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
BOP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
MLCF 83.33 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.59%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 172.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.41%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
SSGC 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
BR100 14,243 Increased By 74 (0.52%)
BR30 39,990 Increased By 431.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 139,873 Increased By 483.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 220.1 (0.52%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Daimler Truck shares fall after company cuts FY outlook

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 12:35pm
Photo: Reutres
Photo: Reutres

Shares in Daimler Truck dropped 7% in early Frankfurt trade after the company cut its full year outlook late on Thursday, citing persisting market weakness in North America.

The owner of U.S. truck brand Freightliner said it expected adjusted earnings before interest and taxes between 3.6-4.1 billion euros ($4.11-$4.69 billion), a significant decline compared to 4.15 billion in a company compiled consensus.

The new guidance accounts for the continued market weakness in North America, whereas it was unchanged for all other segments, the company said in a statement.

“The lowered FY25 guidance follows other recent OEM commentary … but was not expected in this magnitude,” said Fabio Hoelscher, an analyst from Warburg Research.

In May, the company cut its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast, reflecting lower expectations for its North American business on heightened demand uncertainty due to U.S. duties.

The group’s second order intake came in at 88.2 thousand, with North American orders standing at 13.8 thousand.

The latter was below expectations of 21 thousand, cited by a local trader.

“Order intake at Trucks North America was very weak and clearly underperformed the industry,” Hoelscher said, adding will likely cause a soft Q3 result for the segment.

North America is the largest and most profitable market for Daimler Truck. In 2024, the company generated about 44% or total revenue in the region, with profit margin of 12.9%, materially higher than 8.9% for the industrial business.

Last week, Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton slashed its full-year guidance citing weaker U.S. demand amid rising trade tensions, seeing continued economic weakness in Europe, cautious sentiment among North American truck buyers, and subdued demand in Brazil.

Daimler Truck

Comments

200 characters

Daimler Truck shares fall after company cuts FY outlook

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Lower US tariffs to aid Pakistan’s exports, says govt

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US deepens crypto cooperation after trade deal

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE to begin later this month

OGDCL announces oil discovery in Sindh

US official says differences with India cannot be resolved overnight for deal

Read more stories