BML 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.16%)
BOP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
CPHL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
DGKC 172.00 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
GCIL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
MLCF 83.33 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.59%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.88%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
PPL 172.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.41%)
PREMA 40.42 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.8%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
SNGP 118.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
SSGC 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
BR100 14,243 Increased By 74 (0.52%)
BR30 39,990 Increased By 431.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 139,873 Increased By 483.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 42,839 Increased By 220.1 (0.52%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE to begin later this month

  • Tournament to serve as launching pad for teams to prepare for Asia Cup
BR Web Desk Published 01 Aug, 2025 12:10pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Pakistan will feature in a tri-series involving Afghanistan and UAE from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for and acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the eight-team ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced in a press release.

The opening match of the tri-series tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday, August 29, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm local time, the PCB said.

Asia Cup 2025 to be held from September 9-28 in UAE, Mohsin Naqvi confirm

“Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on September 7,” it added.

Tournament schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

  • August 29 – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time
  • August 30 – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time
  • September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time
  • September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time
  • September 4 – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time
  • September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time
  • September 7 – Final – 7pm local time

Indian team gets ‘green light’ to play against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Comments

200 characters

T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE to begin later this month

Trump hits dozens of countries’ goods with steep tariffs

Rally continues at PSX as US lowers tariff on Pakistan to 19%

Lower US tariffs to aid Pakistan’s exports, says govt

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US deepens crypto cooperation after trade deal

Recovery planning: SBP unveils regulatory framework for banks

Cnergyico seals import deal: Pakistan to get first US oil shipment

OGDCL announces oil discovery in Sindh

US official says differences with India cannot be resolved overnight for deal

Read more stories