T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE to begin later this month

Pakistan will feature in a tri-series involving Afghanistan and UAE from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for and acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the eight-team ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced in a press release.

The opening match of the tri-series tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday, August 29, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm local time, the PCB said.

“Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on September 7,” it added.

Tournament schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

August 29 – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

August 30 – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

September 4 – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

September 7 – Final – 7pm local time

