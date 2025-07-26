Asia Cup 2025 to be held from September 9-28 in UAE, Mohsin Naqvi confirms

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday confirmed dates for the Asia Cup 2025, saying the tournament will take place from September 9 to 28 in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Whereas, in his statement on social media account X, Naqvi said detailed schedule of the Asia Cup will be released soon.

“I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed Schedule will be out soon,” he tweeted.

ACC Annual General Meeting on July 24 was chaired by the ACC president and attended by all 25 members in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The meeting had approved the tournament calendar for 2025–2026, “in line with ACC’s sustained commitment to delivering structured development and high-quality cricketing opportunities across its member countries,” the ACC had said in a press release.

Asia Cup decision expected soon as ACC chief Naqvi confirms ongoing talks with India

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has finally “given” the green light to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), paving the way for the Indian cricket team to play matches against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Aaj News reported.

Eight teams will participate in the event, including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the UAE, Oman and Hong Kong.

According to Indian media, there were some differences between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, which have now been resolved amicably, after which major obstacles to the tournament plan have been removed.

Speaking to media after the ACC annual meeting, Naqvi had said discussions with the BCCI were ongoing and expressed confidence that all matters related to the Asia Cup 2025 will be resolved soon.