British Airways-owner IAG reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Friday as it bolstered its transatlantic routes despite fears of knock-on effects from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

The group reported an operating profit of 1.68 billion euros ($1.92 billion) for the quarter, compared with 1.4 billion euros projected by analysts polled by LSEG, and up 35% from last year’s profit of 1.2 billion euros.