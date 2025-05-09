AIRLINK 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.77 (-6.89%)
British Airways owner IAG to order 53 new Airbus and Boeing long-haul aircraft

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 11:56am

British Airways owner IAG said on Friday that it will place an order for 53 new Airbus and Boeing long-haul aircraft.

The order consists of 32 Boeing 787-10 aircraft for British Airways and 21 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, which may be assigned to IAG’s airline brands including Aer Lingus, Iberia, and LEVEL, the company said.

The United States on Thursday had said Britain would purchase $10 billion of Boeing jets.

Industry sources said IAG would also buy some 30 jets from Europe’s Airbus as part of a wide-body order split between the European planemaker and its US rival.

The order adds to an already large backlog of Boeing planes slated for UK purchasers - 149 in total, according to Boeing’s published backlog.

Planemakers have been wrestling with supply chain snags and other challenges that have delayed deliveries.

British Airways owner IAG launches 1 billion euro share buyback

Boeing is trying to ramp up production of its strongest selling 737 MAX jet to a rate of 38 per month this year, after a difficult 2024 when output slumped due to a broad quality crisis that led to the replacement of its CEO.

IAG is among the most influential aircraft buyers and its decisions are closely watched by other airlines. As global trade tensions continue to ripple, high-value aircraft deals by major players are drawing wider attention.

Bloomberg News on Thursday reported that IAG was poised to order 30 Boeing 787s and could secure options for further purchases.

