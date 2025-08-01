Sadiq condemns Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression against Iran during a meeting with Dr Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a handout released by National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, held in Geneva from 29–31 July 2025.

During the meeting, Speaker Sadiq highlighted the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran. He stated, “As neighbours and friends, the two countries are linked through shared aspirations of peace, stability, and prosperity.” He reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration and mutual respect between the governments and peoples of both nations.

Speaker Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s firm condemnation of unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran, affirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He lauded Iran’s measured response to the aggression and appreciated its efforts to prevent the conflict from escalating further. He emphasised that Pakistan earnestly desires to see peace prevail across the Middle East and West Asia.

He stressed Pakistan’s consistent advocacy for the peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

“Pakistan remains a strong proponent of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue, engagement, and multilateral cooperation,” he noted.

Both speakers acknowledged the constructive role played by the parliaments of Pakistan and Iran in strengthening bilateral relations. They especially highlighted the significance of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Groups in fostering deeper parliamentary and people-to-people ties. The leaders agreed to continue efforts to enhance collaboration on regional peace and development through parliamentary diplomacy.

