BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

Sadiq condemns Israeli aggression

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression against Iran during a meeting with Dr Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a handout released by National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, held in Geneva from 29–31 July 2025.

During the meeting, Speaker Sadiq highlighted the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran. He stated, “As neighbours and friends, the two countries are linked through shared aspirations of peace, stability, and prosperity.” He reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration and mutual respect between the governments and peoples of both nations.

Speaker Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s firm condemnation of unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran, affirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He lauded Iran’s measured response to the aggression and appreciated its efforts to prevent the conflict from escalating further. He emphasised that Pakistan earnestly desires to see peace prevail across the Middle East and West Asia.

He stressed Pakistan’s consistent advocacy for the peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

“Pakistan remains a strong proponent of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue, engagement, and multilateral cooperation,” he noted.

Both speakers acknowledged the constructive role played by the parliaments of Pakistan and Iran in strengthening bilateral relations. They especially highlighted the significance of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Groups in fostering deeper parliamentary and people-to-people ties. The leaders agreed to continue efforts to enhance collaboration on regional peace and development through parliamentary diplomacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Israeli aggression

Comments

200 characters

Sadiq condemns Israeli aggression

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories