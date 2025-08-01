Need to resolve all disputes for peace in SA: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said Hindutva ideology propagated by the Indian leadership poses the greatest threat to peace in South Asia.

Speaking at a policy dialogue titled “Peace in South Asia” hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) on Thursday, the minister said the India is also sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan.

As regards Indus Water Treaty, the minister said it is a legally binding document and it cannot be held in abeyance unilaterally.

He said Pakistan has made it clear that water is our lifeline and no compromise will be made on it. He said any attempt to hinder the flow of water will be responded to decisively.

The minister also emphasised the need for the resolution of all disputes including that of Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed out that President Trump has at various occasions, directly mentioned the Kashmir dispute.

He said India cannot usurp the rights of innocent Kashmiri people, emphasising that there must be respect for the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.

The information minister said Pakistan has consistently played its role for peace in the region and it will continue to do so in future as well.

He, however, said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be construed as weakness.

He said Pakistan has demonstrated to the world its capability to effectively respond to any unprovoked aggression.

