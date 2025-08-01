BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-01

Need to resolve all disputes for peace in SA: Tarar

Recorder Report Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said Hindutva ideology propagated by the Indian leadership poses the greatest threat to peace in South Asia.

Speaking at a policy dialogue titled “Peace in South Asia” hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) on Thursday, the minister said the India is also sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan.

As regards Indus Water Treaty, the minister said it is a legally binding document and it cannot be held in abeyance unilaterally.

He said Pakistan has made it clear that water is our lifeline and no compromise will be made on it. He said any attempt to hinder the flow of water will be responded to decisively.

The minister also emphasised the need for the resolution of all disputes including that of Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed out that President Trump has at various occasions, directly mentioned the Kashmir dispute.

He said India cannot usurp the rights of innocent Kashmiri people, emphasising that there must be respect for the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.

The information minister said Pakistan has consistently played its role for peace in the region and it will continue to do so in future as well.

He, however, said Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be construed as weakness.

He said Pakistan has demonstrated to the world its capability to effectively respond to any unprovoked aggression.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

South Asia Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Indus Waters Treaty IWT Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Need to resolve all disputes for peace in SA: Tarar

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories