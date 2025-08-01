BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
Pakistan

CJCSC holds high-level meetings with top Egyptian leadership

Published August 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, held a series of high-level meetings with top Egyptian leadership during his official visit to Egypt for the 3rd round of Defence and Security Talks.

General Mirza called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Defence Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces General Abdel Mageed Saqr, Admiral Osama Mounier Mohamed Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Professor Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb.

Discussions centered on enhancing bilateral military cooperation, counter-terrorism, regional security, and defence collaboration. Both sides expressed their commitment to deepening military-to-military ties through joint training programs, exercises, and strategic partnerships.

During his meeting with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, General Mirza emphasised the role of interfaith harmony and religious understanding in countering extremism and fostering global peace.

Egyptian dignitaries praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their critical role and sacrifices in combating terrorism.

Upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, General Mirza was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by a well-turned-out contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

