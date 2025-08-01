Russian strikes kill 12 people in Kyiv

KYIV: Russia launched waves of missiles and drones on Kyiv before dawn on Thursday, killing 12 people including a six-year-old boy, and wounding 135 others, officials in the Ukrainian capital said.

Over 1,200 police and rescuers dealt with the consequences of the attack and the Interior Ministry said that searches for people buried under rubble continued past 4:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia launched more than 300 drones and eight missiles. “Today the world has once again seen Russia’s response to our desire for peace ... Therefore, peace without strength is impossible,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.