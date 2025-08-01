Markets Print 2025-08-01
Cotton spot rates
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (July 31, 2025)...
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 30-07-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 16,000 285 16,285 16,085 +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 17,147 305 17,452 17,238 +214/-
===========================================================================
