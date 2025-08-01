Spot rate recovers Rs200 amid sluggish business

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained tight and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,150 per maund, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur and 200 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025