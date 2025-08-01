BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-01

Spot rate recovers Rs200 amid sluggish business

Recorder Report Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained tight and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,150 per maund, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur and 200 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate recovers Rs200 amid sluggish business

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories