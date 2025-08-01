BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Markets Print 2025-08-01

Japan rubber futures slide on profit taking

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell across all exchanges on Thursday as traders booked profits after last week’s rally, while fresh US tariffs on South Korean autos and weak manufacturing data weighed.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery was down 7.2 yen, or 2.23%, at 315.5 yen ($2.12) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 435 yuan, or 2.9%, to 14,560 yuan ($2,024.64) per metric ton. The most active September butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE dipped 340 yuan, or 2.87%, to 11,495 yuan ($1,598.44) per metric ton.

In the latest round of US tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, South Korean automobile exports will face a 15% tariff. Although this rate is lower than the 25% tariff threatened in April, South Korea previously enjoyed zero tariffs on its automobile exports to the US, whereas Japanese automakers had a 2.5% tariff.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

