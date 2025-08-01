BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-01

Asia rice: Vietnam rates hit near 3-month peak on higher demand

Reuters Published 01 Aug, 2025 06:17am

BENGALURU, MUMBAI, BANGKOK, DHAKA, AND HANOI: Vietnam rice export rates rose to a near three-month high this week, helped by strong demand, while Indian prices languished near their lowest level in over two years as surplus supplies overshadowed a slight improvement in overseas demand.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $395-$400 per metric ton on Thursday. The Vietnam Food Association said last week the rice was offered at $381.

“We are seeing a rising number of vessels docking at ports in Ho Chi Minh City for rice loading as demand is strengthening,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said. The trader added that the summer-autumn harvest in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam’s largest rice-growing area, has already peaked.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $375-$380 per ton, unchanged from the previous week. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $372 to $377 per ton this week. “Buyers are slowly placing orders as they know a further big drop in prices is unlikely. Additionally, a weak rupee is helping exporters,” said a Kolkata-based dealer.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice fell to a range of $370 to $375 per tonne from prices quoted last week of $380 to $385, traders said, blaming weak demand.

“The demand situation is the same as before. It’s quiet,” said a Bangkok-based trader. “Production is gradually being released and prices can definitely go down further,” said the trader.

Another said that more supply was coming in August and buyers would wait until they are satisfied with a price.

Meanwhile, domestic rice prices in Bangladesh remained high despite efforts to bring down the cost of the staple grain. The price of coarse rice, the benchmark for tracking rice prices, rose 4.55% from the previous month, selling between 55 taka and 60 taka ($0.4928) per kilogram, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

Rice rice rates rice crop

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Vietnam rates hit near 3-month peak on higher demand

Govt decides to deregulate sugar sector: minister

FBR meets its Jul collection target

NDMA releases flood-related deaths & destruction data

Imported sugar may arrive in Karachi by late Sept

Grid restoration delays: Leghari orders disciplinary action

WHT lines, T&T system and single portal: DLIs lag behind targets under PRR project: World Bank

Order issued by Sindh ombudsman: KE CEO denies charges

Solar inverters from China: New values on import of various types issued

‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

FBR quietly rolls back 0.25pc penalty on declared value

Read more stories