Zelenskyy signs bill ensuring anti-graft agencies ‘independence’

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed new legislation on Thursday restoring the “independence” of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, reversing changes that had sparked large-scale protests and criticism from the European Union.

He inked the bill shortly after lawmakers gave their backing for the changes, which was also approved in advance by the anti-corruption bodies.

Kyiv’s European allies supported the new legislation after worrying the previous change to the law would undermine anti-corruption reforms key to Ukraine’s bid to join the EU.

“The law guarantees the absence of any external influence or interference,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on social media, announcing he had approved the bill.

“It is very important that the state listens to public opinion. It hears its citizens. Ukraine is a democracy,” he added, in an apparent message to Ukrainians who had demanded the changes.

New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said after the vote in parliament that the result was “a clear response to the expectations of society and our European partners.”

Dozens of demonstrators – holding signs that read “restore independence” or European Union flags – gathered ahead of the vote to urge lawmakers to back the new bill.

One of the demonstrators, Anastasiia, told AFP it was important that anti-corruption agencies were not in the “pocket” of government officials.

“While the military is defending our country from the damned Russians, we here in the rear are communicating with our authorities so that the country they are fighting for is worthy,” she said, identifying herself with her first name only.

European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said the bill “restored key safeguards” for anti-graft agencies but cautioned “this is not the end of the process.”

“Ukraine accession will require continuous efforts to guarantee a strong capacity to combat corruption and to respect rule of law, we expect Ukraine to deliver on those commitments swiftly,” he said.

The earlier law had put the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the direct authority of the prosecutor general, who is appointed by the president.

Critics took to the streets in protracted protests fearing the the move could facilitate presidential interference in corruption probes.