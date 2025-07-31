BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskyy signs bill ensuring anti-graft agencies ‘independence’

AFP Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:39pm

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed new legislation on Thursday restoring the “independence” of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, reversing changes that had sparked large-scale protests and criticism from the European Union.

He inked the bill shortly after lawmakers gave their backing for the changes, which was also approved in advance by the anti-corruption bodies.

Kyiv’s European allies supported the new legislation after worrying the previous change to the law would undermine anti-corruption reforms key to Ukraine’s bid to join the EU.

“The law guarantees the absence of any external influence or interference,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on social media, announcing he had approved the bill.

“It is very important that the state listens to public opinion. It hears its citizens. Ukraine is a democracy,” he added, in an apparent message to Ukrainians who had demanded the changes.

New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said after the vote in parliament that the result was “a clear response to the expectations of society and our European partners.”

Dozens of demonstrators – holding signs that read “restore independence” or European Union flags – gathered ahead of the vote to urge lawmakers to back the new bill.

One of the demonstrators, Anastasiia, told AFP it was important that anti-corruption agencies were not in the “pocket” of government officials.

“While the military is defending our country from the damned Russians, we here in the rear are communicating with our authorities so that the country they are fighting for is worthy,” she said, identifying herself with her first name only.

European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said the bill “restored key safeguards” for anti-graft agencies but cautioned “this is not the end of the process.”

“Ukraine accession will require continuous efforts to guarantee a strong capacity to combat corruption and to respect rule of law, we expect Ukraine to deliver on those commitments swiftly,” he said.

The earlier law had put the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the direct authority of the prosecutor general, who is appointed by the president.

Critics took to the streets in protracted protests fearing the the move could facilitate presidential interference in corruption probes.

Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Russia Ukraine talks Volodymyr Zelenskyy War in Ukraine Ukraine drone attack Russia Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskyy signs bill ensuring anti-graft agencies ‘independence’

Pakistan, US conclude trade deal; Washington to help Islamabad develop ‘massive’ oil reserves

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories