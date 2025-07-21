New Russia-Ukraine talks set for Wednesday: Zelensky

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine will hold new peace talks in Turkey Wednesday as a follow-up to two rounds in Istanbul that made little progress on ending their war, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

While US President Donald Trump has increased the pressure by giving Russia 50 days to agree on a deal or face sanctions, Zelensky spoke only hours after the Kremlin had downplayed hopes for a breakthrough.

His announcement of a fresh round of negotiations also came in the wake of a fresh Russian barrage on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which sparked several fires and damaged an underground air-raid shelter where civilians had taken refuge.

"Today, I discussed with (Ukrainian Security Council chief) Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday," Zelensky said in his daily address on Monday.

Russia launches new barrage of drones, missiles at Ukraine, kills one in Kyiv

Zelensky, who proposed fresh talks at the weekend, added that more details would be released on Tuesday. Russia did not immediately confirm the new negotiations.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP earlier that the talks would probably be in Istanbul and focus on further prisoner exchanges and a possible meeting between Zelensky and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

At war since Russia's all-out invasion in February 2022, the rival sides met in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2 as Washington stepped up pressure for a deal. But no breakthrough was made.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators only agreed to hold prisoner exchanges. Russia has since launched intense air attacks on Ukraine and seized more frontline territory.

The two sides exchanged ideas at the talks on what a peace deal could look like, but remain far apart.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine give up four regions, on top of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. The Kremlin also insists Ukraine give up any idea of joining the NATO military alliance.

Ukraine has rejected the demands and expressed doubt that Russia wants a ceasefire.

Commenting on the prospects for a breakthrough, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the two drafts were "diametrically opposed" and "a lot of diplomatic work lies ahead".

A bigger US shadow will hang over the latest talks however after Trump last week gave Russia the 50-day deadline -- and also said that arms supplies to Ukraine would be resumed.

Record drone attacks -

The Kremlin's latest comments came after Russia launched a massive drone and missile barrage on Kyiv.

Russia has fired a record number of drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, in deadly attacks which Kyiv says show Moscow is not serious about halting its invasion.

Two people were killed across the country in the latest wave, Zelensky said, calling it an "assault on humanity".

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit while rescuers were still sifting through the rubble.

He held talks with Zelensky, discussing air defence, sanctions and weapons production, the Ukrainian president said in a social media post.

Six districts of Kyiv came under attack on Monday, sparking fires at a supermarket, multiple residential buildings and a nursery, authorities said.

An AFP reporter saw damage to multiple buildings, as well as debris and shattered glass on the streets.

The entrance to a metro station where civilians were sheltering from the barrage was also damaged.

"The shelters themselves are no longer entirely safe, as the metro station behind me, which is being used as a shelter for the people of Kyiv, has been targeted," Barrot said while visiting the damaged station.

Russia's invasion has killed tens of thousands, forced millions to flee their homes and devastated much of eastern Ukraine.

Russia launched 450 drones and missiles in the overnight attack, according to Ukraine's air force.

The strikes, also using hypersonic missiles, targeted Ukraine's military facilities, the Russian army said, claiming it had destroyed three US-made Patriot air defence launchers.