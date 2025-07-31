Over 30 million mobile phones sold out in FY25: PTA

KARACHI: Global and local brands have sold out over 30 million mobile phones in the previous financial year 2024-25 as compared to sale of 34 million units of handsets reported in the financial year 2023-24, showing a drop of 12% on year-on-year basis, according to the official statistics of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The sales of locally assembled mobile phones declined to 28.28 million units in the closing financial year of 2024-25 as compared to 32.55 million units assembled in the financial year 2023-24. Besides locally assembled phones, 1.73 million phones have been imported in the FY25 as compared to 1.89 million imported last year.

The decline in mobile phone sales is due to the high base effect from last year which recorded an exceptional sale last year in the wake of tax amendment on the handsets and its pent-up demand in the local market. The consumer trend in the local market has seen an extended mobile replacement cycle primarily due to the lack of exciting new model launches.

Nearly 94% of its mobile phone demand of the country is met through local manufacturing/assembly in the said period.

Convenor at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on IT and Allied Sector Khushnood Aftab said the contribution of local assemblers of the phone mobile is commendable when it comes to technology transfer, generating skilled jobs, and saving of foreign exchange in the country.

He said the government along with stakeholders should also work to enhance the local assembly of mobile phones, laptops and computers, and other devices to enhance the progress on the technological front in the country.

Without technological development, a country could not compete in the world against different economies, hence, it is important to acquire technology and innovation and achieve self-sustainability, he remarked.

Top 10 locally assembled brands during the first half of 2025 includes, VGO Tel (1.63mn units), followed by Infinix (1.50 million units), Itel (1.23 million units), Vivo (1.20 million units), Xiaomi (0.83 million units), Samsung (0.76 million units), Tecno (0.67 million units), G’Five (0.64 million units], Nokia (0.58 million units), and Q Mobile (0.56million units), according to the PTA.

Talking to Business Recorder, Financial Analyst Ibrahim Amin said that the penetration of mobile phones in Pakistan’s society reflected the adoptability of the technology and financial services among the individuals in urban and rural areas.

He said the government along with stakeholders should enhance the literacy on finance and technology to bring reforms in different areas, including education, health governance, digitisation and cashless economy.