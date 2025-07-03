AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Over 12mn mobile handsets assembled in Pakistan in Jan-May

Tahir Amin Published 03 Jul, 2025 07:55pm

ISLAMABAD: A total of 12.5 million mobile handsets were assembled/manufactured in Pakistan in the first five months (January-May) of the calendar year 2025, compared to 0.76 million imported commercially, it was learnt on Thursday.

Local manufacturing/assembling plants made 31.38 million mobile phone handsets during the last calendar year 2024, compared to 1.71 million imported commercially.

The 12.5 million mobile handsets assembled locally included 6.53 million 2G and 5.52 million smartphones.

Besides, as per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data, 67% of mobile devices are smartphones, and 33% are 2G on the Pakistan network.

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.356 billion in the first eleven months (July-May) of the fiscal year 2024-25, registering a negative growth of 16.31% compared to $1.620 billion during the same period in 2023-24.

In terms of Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs378.248 billion during the first eleven months of FY2024-25.

This represents a 17.44% decline when compared to Rs458.124 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

For the entire fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion, up from $570.071 million in the fiscal year 2022-23. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports saw a 19.16% decrease, totalling $101.131 million in May 2025, compared to $125.103 million in April 2025. This is a 35.83% decrease year-on-year (YoY) when compared to $157.592 million in May 2024.

PTA data revealed that Jazz leads the chart with 3,543 complaints, followed by Zong as the second-most complaint about telecommunications operators with 2724 complaints,

The authority received 10,000 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in May 2025, out of which, 9792 (97.92%) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during May.

More luxury items set to attract sales tax in upcoming Pakistan budget

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by May stood at 9,131, out of which, 9,003 (98.6%) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 3,543 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 3,517 (99.3%) were resolved. Further, 1,722 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 1,686 (97.9%) were resolved. Likewise, 2,724 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 2,687 (98.6%) were addressed. A total of 1,129 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,100 (97.4%) were resolved.

PTA also received 126 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 113 were addressed during May with a resolution rate of 89.7%. Furthermore, 695 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 629 (90.5%) were addressed.

