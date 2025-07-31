BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adani Enterprises posts first-quarter profit fall on weak coal demand

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:18pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India’s Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, reported a decline in first-quarter profit on Thursday as a drop in coal-fired power demand weighed on its mainstay coal trading division, sending its shares down 4%.

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at 7.34 billion rupees (about $84 million) in the quarter ended June 30, down from 14.55 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations fell 14% to 219.61 billion rupees, hurt by a 27% decline in its coal trading unit.

The ports-to-power conglomerate’s coal trading business is its biggest segment, contributing to 36% of its overall revenue. It saw continued weakness in the reporting quarter as India registered lower coal-fired electricity demand.

India’s Adani Total Gas posts lower quarterly profit as input costs rise

India’s overall power output also declined amid a milder summer, earlier-than-expected monsoon and slowing economic activity, leading to a decline in coal demand.

The conglomerate has been expanding its new energy business, which includes solar manufacturing and wind turbines. However, the segment registered an 11% dip in revenue, during the quarter.

The clean energy segment’s pre-tax profit dropped about 34% to 9.82 billion rupees, while the coal trading division logged a 45% decline 4.85 billion rupees.

Shares of the company fell as much as 3.8% to 2,436.6 rupees post results. They grew 13% in the April-June period.

India Adani Enterprises Adani

Comments

200 characters

Adani Enterprises posts first-quarter profit fall on weak coal demand

Over 30 million mobile phones sold out in FY25: PTA

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan receives offers in 100,000 ton white sugar tender, traders say

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

Read more stories