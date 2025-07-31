BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s GMR Airports finalises details of its biggest bond issue, sources say

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 05:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s GMR Airports has finalised the terms of what would be its biggest corporate debt issue as it aims to raise more than 60 billion rupees ($685.13 million), three sources aware of the developments said on Thursday.

The country’s second-largest airport operator will raise 18 billion rupees through the sale of 18-month bonds. This issue is largely expected to be placed with mutual funds.

It will also raise around 42 billion rupees through the sale of three-year bonds, with large foreign lenders set to absorb this supply.

India’s GMR Energy in talks with investors to issue 5-year bonds

The company will pay an annual coupon of 10.50% on both the maturities, and the fundraising would be completed in the next few days, the sources added.

All the sources requested anonymity as the talks are still private.

GMR Airports did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The bonds of the company, which currently manages multiple airports including those in Delhi and Hyderabad, are rated A+ by Crisil.

India GMR Airports

Comments

200 characters

India’s GMR Airports finalises details of its biggest bond issue, sources say

Over 30 million mobile phones sold out in FY25: PTA

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan receives offers in 100,000 ton white sugar tender, traders say

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

Read more stories