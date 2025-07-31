BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.48%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
CPHL 81.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.63%)
DCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 168.21 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
FCCL 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
GCIL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.71 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.43%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.17%)
NBP 123.79 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.86%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.97%)
PIAHCLA 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.59%)
POWER 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
PPL 169.81 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.64%)
PREMA 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.92%)
SNGP 117.96 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.65%)
SSGC 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.69%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,169 Increased By 47.2 (0.33%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 390.7 (1%)
KSE100 139,390 Increased By 978.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 42,619 Increased By 363.8 (0.86%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm slips on weak rival edible oils, rising output, sluggish demand

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 05:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped two straight sessions of gains on Thursday, as weak rival edible oils weighed on prices, while concerns over rising production and sluggish export demand added further pressure.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 48 ringgit, or 1.12%, to 4,230 ringgit ($992.96) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil futures traded lower, tracking weakness in the Chicago soybean oil and Dalian palm olein market during Asian hours, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“The persistent concern over rising output and weak export also added pressure on the market,” he said.

Cargo surveyors estimated that July palm oil exports fell between 6.7% and 9.6%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.63%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.98%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil edges up on higher rival Dalian oils, weak ringgit

Oil prices edged down as investors weigh the supply risks from U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine through more tariffs, while a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks weighed on prices.

At 1023 GMT, the benchmark Brent crude was down 0.59% at $78.81 per barrel. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.59% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysian palm oil exports to the United States during January-May rose 51.8% from a year earlier to 93,000 metric tons, the Plantation and Commodities Ministry said.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm slips on weak rival edible oils, rising output, sluggish demand

Over 30 million mobile phones sold out in FY25: PTA

Sindh ombudsman orders to remove KE CEO Moonis Alvi for ‘workplace harassment’

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan receives offers in 100,000 ton white sugar tender, traders say

Analysts see major economic gains in Pakistan’s trade deal with US

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Rupee strong run continues against US dollar

Read more stories