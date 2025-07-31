BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Trump says US does very little business with India, almost none with Russia

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 11:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that the United States has done very little business with India, and that Russia and the US do almost no business together.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia”, he said in a Truth Social post on Thursday, adding that “they can take their dead economies down together, for all I care”.

In an earlier Truth Social post on Wednesday Trump talked about India’s trade with Russia when announcing the US would impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India starting on Friday.

In response to the earlier Truth Social post, the Indian government said it was studying the implications of Trump’s announcements and remained dedicated to securing a fair trade deal.

Trump said that India has always bought a vast majority of their military equipment and energy from Russia, which was “not good”.

Donald Trump India United States Russia Truth Social post India's trade with Russia

