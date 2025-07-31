BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance

Zahur Cotton Mills transitions to Itanz Technologies

BR Web Desk Published 31 Jul, 2025 12:30pm

Zahur Cotton Mills Limited announced on Thursday that it had successfully completed its transition to Itanz Technologies Limited (ITANZ).

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“This follows the approval of the Merger Petition Order dated March 17, 2025, as issued by the Honorable Lahore High Court,” the mills said.

It added that the updated company name and symbol were registered and reflected with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the PSX and the Central Depository Company (CDC).

ITANZ further shared that the company had secured the CDC Eligibility Certificate, which will allow their shareholders to convert their shares into electronic form.

“We are actively addressing observations raised by the PSX to support the company’s reinstatement to the normal trading counter.”

Key requirements in this regard, including CDC eligibility, definition of the principal line of business, and commencement of commercial operations, have already been addressed, the company said.

Zahur Cotton Mills Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on April 21, 1990.

The principal activity of the company is manufacturing and selling of grey fabric.

