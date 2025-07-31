BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
CPHL 81.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.22%)
NBP 125.10 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.93%)
PAEL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 171.75 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.81%)
PREMA 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.04%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 118.81 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.38%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.8 (1.1%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 139,962 Increased By 1550 (1.12%)
KSE30 42,773 Increased By 518.1 (1.23%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian air strike on Kyiv kills six, officials say

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 11:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Russia unleashed a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least six people, including a child, and wounding dozens more, local officials said on Thursday.

A 6-year-old boy was among those killed, said city military administrator Tymur Tkachenko, who said the overnight attack had caused damage in 27 locations across four districts of the Ukrainian capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video of burning ruins, saying people were still trapped under the rubble of one residential building.

“It’s a horrible morning in Kyiv. The brutal Russian strikes destroyed entire residential buildings and damaged schools and hospitals,” Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted on X with an image of a devastated block of apartments.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, has in recent months stepped up air strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities far from the front line of its invasion, now in its fourth year.

U.S. President Donald Trump, signalling frustration with his Russian counterpart, shortened a deadline this week for Vladimir Putin to make peace.

“President Trump has been very generous and very patient with Putin, trying to find a solution,” Sybiha wrote.

“Putin does it on purpose.”

Russian air strike

Comments

200 characters

Russian air strike on Kyiv kills six, officials say

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Intra-day update: rupee strong run continues against US dollar

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s business community applauds new trade deal with US

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Trump says US does very little business with India, almost none with Russia

Zahur Cotton Mills transitions to Itanz Technologies

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Read more stories