BML 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
BOP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.02%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 87.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
DCL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 169.08 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.51%)
FCCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
HUBC 142.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.78%)
KEL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
MLCF 85.28 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.78%)
PAEL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
PIAHCLA 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.54%)
PREMA 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PTC 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 119.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
SSGC 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
TREET 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
TRG 58.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.55%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 13,565 Increased By 102.9 (0.76%)
BR30 39,657 Increased By 125.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,729 Increased By 1152.1 (0.87%)
KSE30 40,676 Increased By 317 (0.79%)
Russian drones bear down on Ukrainian capital, up to three injured

Russian drones bore down on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday, with officials reporting fires in apartment and non-residential buildings a day after a record number of drones targeted the country.

The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said three people had suffered shrapnel wounds.

Tkachenko said six city districts had been hit, with fires breaking out in various buildings, storage areas and cars and drone fragments falling to the ground in different parts of the city.

“The enemy attack is continuing,” he wrote. “The defence forces are taking on enemy targets.”

Ukraine’s military issued warnings on the Telegram messaging app that the city could also be subject to a missile attack.

Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency crews were at an apartment building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, where falling drone fragments had triggered a fire on the top floor. Another fire was being tackled, also in the city centre.

Klitschko put the number of injured at two people in hospital.

Trump says he is not happy with Putin for bombing Ukraine

On Tuesday night, Russian forces unleashed their largest drone attack on Ukraine since the start of the now 40-month-old war, with 728 drones targeting widely separated regions, including western Ukraine.

That attack took place hours after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to send more defensive weapons to Kyiv and aimed unusually sharp criticism at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

