BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
CPHL 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
FCCL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
HUBC 146.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.16%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.85%)
NBP 125.10 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.93%)
PAEL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 172.00 Increased By ▲ 6.56 (3.97%)
PREMA 39.71 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 119.00 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.8 (1.1%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 140,006 Increased By 1593.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 42,794 Increased By 538.9 (1.28%)
Malaysia PM says US tariff rate on Malaysian goods to be announced Friday

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 11:00am

KUALA LUMPUR: The US tariff rate on Malaysian goods will be announced on Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday after speaking to US President Donald Trump.

“We discussed tariff issues in the spirit and principle of free trade … After the explanation I provided, he (Trump) decided to postpone the announcement to the following day, and the tariff rates will be announced,” Anwar said in a speech to parliament to present the country’s new five-year economic plan.

Anwar also said Trump confirmed that he would attend an ASEAN summit in Malaysia in October.

Malaysia will target annual GDP growth of 4.5% to 5.5% from 2026 to 2030, Anwar said when launching the new five-year plan.

The Southeast Asian nation is also targeting export growth of 5.8% a year in the plan, and will strive to keep inflation at an average rate of 2%-3% for the period, he said.

“The next five years will be a crucial period for Malaysia to not only transition into a high-income nation but also to provide a high quality of living for the people,” Anwar said.

