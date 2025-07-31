Malaysia PM says US tariff rate on Malaysian goods to be announced Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The US tariff rate on Malaysian goods will be announced on Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday after speaking to US President Donald Trump.

“We discussed tariff issues in the spirit and principle of free trade … After the explanation I provided, he (Trump) decided to postpone the announcement to the following day, and the tariff rates will be announced,” Anwar said in a speech to parliament to present the country’s new five-year economic plan.

Anwar also said Trump confirmed that he would attend an ASEAN summit in Malaysia in October.

Malaysia will target annual GDP growth of 4.5% to 5.5% from 2026 to 2030, Anwar said when launching the new five-year plan.

The Southeast Asian nation is also targeting export growth of 5.8% a year in the plan, and will strive to keep inflation at an average rate of 2%-3% for the period, he said.

“The next five years will be a crucial period for Malaysia to not only transition into a high-income nation but also to provide a high quality of living for the people,” Anwar said.