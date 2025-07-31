BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
CPHL 81.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
DCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.16%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.22%)
NBP 125.10 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.93%)
PAEL 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.8%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
POWER 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 171.75 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.81%)
PREMA 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.04%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.69%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
SNGP 118.81 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.38%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
TREET 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,277 Increased By 154.8 (1.1%)
BR30 39,717 Increased By 549.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 139,962 Increased By 1550 (1.12%)
KSE30 42,773 Increased By 518.1 (1.23%)
Jul 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Crescent Star Insurance resumes guarantee-backed business

BR Web Desk Published 31 Jul, 2025 10:49am

Crescent Star Insurance Limited (CSIL) announced on Thursday that it had resumed its guarantee business.

This was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

The CSIL said that the Islamabad High Court had set aside and declared void the directions issued to the company by SECP to stop/cease guarantee business.

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) ceased the guarantee business through a direction, under Section 60 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000 (Ordinance).

Crescent Star had issued guarantees amounting to Rs 229 billion without obtaining requisite collateral and any valid reinsurance arrangements.

The CSIL was incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited Company in the year 1957, under the Companies Act, 1913, now the Companies Act, 2017.

The company is engaged in providing non-life general insurance services.

PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice Crescent Star Insurance Limited PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Crescent Star Insurance resumes guarantee-backed business

Pakistan successfully launches Remote Sensing Satellite

Pakistan, US strike ‘win-win’ trade deal, says Aurangzeb

Bullish momentum grips PSX as Pakistan, US strike strategic trade deal

Intra-day update: rupee strong run continues against US dollar

US-Pakistan landmark deal to enhance growing cooperation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s business community applauds new trade deal with US

Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

Trump says US does very little business with India, almost none with Russia

Zahur Cotton Mills transitions to Itanz Technologies

Oil prices gain for fourth day on supply fears from Trump tariff threats

Read more stories