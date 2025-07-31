Pahalgam attackers: Indian statement replete with fabrications: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan categorically assailed and rejected the baseless assertions and provocative claims made by Indian leaders during the Lok Sabha (Lower House) debate on the so-called “Operation Sindoor”.

These statements reflect a dangerous tendency to distort facts, justify aggression, and glorify conflict for domestic consumption.

The account given by the Indian home minister is replete with fabrications, leading to serious questions about its credibility.

Is it a mere coincidence that the alleged three perpetrators of the Pahalgam incident were killed at the start of the Lok Sabha debate?

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stated this on Wednesday, while responding to media queries regarding the debate in the Indian parliament on the so-called “Operation Sindoor”.

“The world knows that India attacked Pakistan without any verifiable evidence or a credible investigation into the Pahalgam incident,” he said.

“During the intervening night of 6 and 7 May 2025, India’s targeting of the alleged terrorist infrastructure resulted actually in the martyrdom of innocent men, women and children. India failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives. On the other hand, Pakistan’s resounding success in neutralising the Indian fighter jets and military targets is an indisputable fact,” the spokesperson remarked.

Instead of misleading their compatriots, Ambassador Shafqat asserted that the Indian leaders would be well-advised to acknowledge the losses incurred by their armed forces and accept the active role played by the third parties in realising the ceasefire. “India did not avail itself of the immediate offer made by the prime minister of Pakistan for a transparent and independent probe into the Pahalgam Attack. Instead, it chose the path of belligerence and aggression,” the FO spokesperson emphasised.

It acted as the judge, jury, and executioner at the same time. Against this backdrop, any claims regarding the so-called “Operation Mahadev” do not hold any significance for us.

The spokesperson said, “We also reiterate our unequivocal rejection of the ceaseless Indian statements on establishing a “new normal” in bilateral relations. As we have already shown through our resolute actions in May 2025, we shall forcefully counter any future aggression.”

For us, Shafqat Ali Khan added, the only “normal” in bilateral relations is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

The Indian narrative of an alleged “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan is a misleading and self-serving construct, and an attempt to veil its own escalatory impulses while shifting blame onto Pakistan. It is well known that Pakistan deterred India through its conventional capabilities, affirming that discipline and restraint remain its guiding principles.

The spokesperson responded, “We also wish to register our disapproval of the Indian leaders’ misplaced assertions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. India’s decision to hold the treaty in abeyance shows its blatant disregard for the sanctity of international treaties, and strikes at a fundamental pillar of regional cooperation. Instead of taking pride in a unilateral and illegal move, India must immediately fulfil its treaty obligations.”

India’s continued reliance on disinformation, jingoism, and chest-thumping risks destabilising South Asia. However, as a responsible country, Pakistan remains committed to peace, regional stability, and a meaningful dialogue for resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, he further said.

