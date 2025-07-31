BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

Balochistan: Stop fuelling ‘hybrid war’, COAS asks India

NNI Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has declared that Indian proxies – Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan – will meet the same fate and humiliation as its Operation Sindoor, and terrorism can only be crushed with unified national response.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said this while interacting with participants of the 16th National Workshop Balochistan, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement released on Wednesday morning.

Addressing a diverse group of stakeholders including parliamentarians, representatives of civil society, civil servants, academicians, media personnel and youth, COAS Asim Munir resolutely reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to uproot the menace of terrorism and inevitability of sociology-economic uplift of Balochistan for national cohesion and integration.

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

The COAS vehemently condemned India’s blatant sponsorship of terror proxies, characterizing them as a failed attempt to target the deep-rooted patriotism of the people of Balochistan.

Field Marshal elucidated that India, having suffered defeat in Ma’arka-e-Haq has now escalated its proxy war to advance her nefarious designs, specifically referencing to Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan as pawns of Indian hybrid war against Pakistan.

The COAS said that these proxies will face a similar fate and humiliation as faced in Ma’arka-e-Haq, InshaAllah.

Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasised that terrorists knew no bounds of religion, sect, or ethnicity, necessitating a unified national response, stressing the imperative of collective resolve in confronting this menace.

The COAS highlighted the pivotal role of development initiatives in Balochistan, advocating for enhanced inter-agency cooperation and a cohesive national approach to propel provincial progress and national advancement.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, the COAS underscored the nation’s preparedness to respond decisively to any external or internal threats, protecting national prestige and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

The session concluded after a candid interactive discourse between the participants and the Chief of Army Staff.

