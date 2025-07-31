BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Published 31 Jul, 2025

Beijing consistently proven to be a reliable partner: Khadim

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: Khadim Hussain, an active member of the Founders Group, Board Member of Pakistan Stone Development Company, Senior Vice President of Ferozepur Road Board, and former Member of Lahore Chamber of Commerce, stated that Beijing has consistently proven to be a reliable, strategic, and strong investment partner for Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pakistan has not fully capitalized on these exceptional bilateral relations in the manner required for national development.

He emphasized that Pakistan should focus on forming joint ventures with China in the agricultural, industrial, and mineral sectors to acquire modern technology. He added that if China’s technical expertise and investment already well established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are concentrated in these critical areas, the outcome will not only boost trade but may also redefine the direction of Pakistan’s overall economic growth.

Khadim Hussain further highlighted that China’s global track record in enhancing operational capacity and implementing infrastructure projects is commendable, whereas Pakistan has not yet been able to achieve the full economic benefits of CPEC due to a lack of internal preparedness.

He pointed out that CPEC’s next phase is focused on industrial cooperation and sustainable development, and a renewed emphasis on agriculture and mineral resources could help transform the corridor into a truly multi-dimensional economic framework. For this to happen, Pakistan must concentrate on enhancing its domestic capacity, ensuring the path to sustainable economic growth and self-reliance.

CPEC investments Pakistan and China Khadim Hussain

