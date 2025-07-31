BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

Traders criticise govt after bandits kill two jewellers in Karachi

Recorder Report Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 09:43am

KARACHI: In the wake of a daring daylight robbery and the killing of two jewellers in Korangi, Karachi’s trader community expressed outrage over what they call a total collapse of law enforcement in the megacity.

President of the Organisation of Small Traders and Cottage Industries Karachi, Mehmood Hamid alleged that the government had completely failed in protecting businessmen and called for immediate permission to provide arms licences to traders for self-defense.

Speaking during a visit on Wednesday to the Korangi Jewellers Market, where dozens of gold shops were looted and two shopkeepers gunned down within a span of two days, Mehmood Hamid strongly criticised the government and police authorities for what he termed an institutional negligence. “The government has left us at the mercy of criminals. If the state cannot protect us, give us the legal right to protect ourselves,” he said, demanding licensed firearms for all income tax–filing traders. He also urged authorities to announce compensation for shops looted in the incident.

The brazen attacks, which saw millions of rupees worth of gold snatched from multiple shops in a busy commercial hub, have rattled Karachi’s business community. Traders say this is not an isolated incident but part of a growing pattern of unchecked violence targeting commercial areas. The murder of two jewellers— Abdul Mateen and Waqas— has further intensified calls for accountability.

Mehmood Hamid also questioned the priorities of law enforcers, taking aim at a recent statement by the DIG Traffic who proposed heavy fines on motorcyclists to curb road violations. “You say high penalties deter crime— then why are the killers and robbers roaming free despite death being the ultimate punishment?” He said there’s no fear of the law, because there is no enforcement of the law. “As long as corrupt and complicit officers are not held accountable, the rule of law will remain a hollow slogan.”

The atmosphere in the market was heavy with grief as traders gathered to mourn their colleagues and express anger at the government. Local market leaders including Noor Ali Abbasi, Waqar Siddiqui, Muhammad Yaseen, and others joined the visit, voicing support for stronger security measures and full compensation for the affected shopkeepers.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Deputy General Secretary Younus Barai, who also visited the families of the deceased, backed the demand for compensation. “At the very least, the Sindh government should immediately pay Rs2.5m to the heirs of each slain trader,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

