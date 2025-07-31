BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-31

PDWP approves five uplift schemes worth Rs12bn

Recorder Report Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 07:57am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five major development schemes across multiple sectors with a combined estimated cost of Rs. 12,090.624 million.

According to an official statement, the approved projects include the establishment of Garment Cities in Punjab at an estimated cost of Rs. 4,184.498 million, and the setting up of a Project Management Unit (PMU) for the revamping of DHQ/THQ hospitals in the province, with an allocation of Rs. 1,717.299 million.

The PDWP also sanctioned funds for the construction of a Population Welfare House in Punjab at a cost of Rs. 1,388.359 million, and the widening of the metalled road from (N-55) Chowkiwala to the Atomic Energy Project (17 km) in District D.G. Khan, which will cost Rs. 1,153.230 million.

Additionally, the rehabilitation of the Khushab-Muzaffargarh road (District Boundary Khushab to Daal More) in District Jhang was approved with a budget of Rs. 3,647.238 million. The meeting was chaired by senior officials from the Planning & Development Board, including Secretary P&D Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, board members, and other senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

