Fisheries and Aquaculture Parks: Chinese businessmen seek initiating solarisation

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Chinese businessmen from the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) has expressed strong interest in initiating the solarisation of Fisheries and Aquaculture Parks in Pakistan, said a press release.

The initiative aims to ensure clean and uninterrupted energy for business operations, enhance efficiency, and attract greater international investment to Pakistan’s ports.

This development emerged during a meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and a five-member delegation led by Yi Jiang.

The ACFIC serves as China’s national chamber of commerce for private enterprises, working to promote public-private partnerships and support China’s non-public economy. Its key focus areas include industry, trade, manufacturing, technology, and commerce.

Speaking to the delegation, Minister Junaid Chaudhry highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to harnessing the potential of its blue economy. He noted that the solarization of Fisheries and Aquaculture Parks would mark a significant step toward advancing sustainable maritime development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to develop environmentally sustainable infrastructure along its coastlines, especially in Gwadar, to unlock new opportunities in seafood processing, marine aquaculture, and logistics—critical components of the nation’s blue economy strategy.

The minister informed the delegation that Pakistan’s blue economy is gaining momentum and contributed approximately USD 1 billion about 0.4% of the national GDP, in the fiscal year 2023–24.

He also shared that seafood exports to China reached $125 million last year, signalling growing commercial collaboration between the two nations.

Maritime Minister encouraged Chinese investors to explore opportunities in Gwadar’s Free Zones. “The South Free Zone is now fully operational with a modern 2,000-ton capacity cold storage facility,” he said. “Simultaneously, development in the North Free Zone is progressing steadily.”

He emphasised Gwadar Port’s potential to emerge as a major regional logistics hub, owing to its strategic location and improving infrastructure. “Our vision is to develop Gwadar into a clean, energy-efficient, and investor-friendly port,” he stated, reaffirming government support for renewable energy initiatives in the maritime sector.

The Chinese delegation welcomed the minister’s proposals and discussed potential avenues for collaboration in trade logistics and port operations. “Gwadar’s location near key sea routes, coupled with the incentives offered by Pakistan, makes it an ideal transshipment gateway,” one delegation member noted.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular engagement to translate their shared vision into tangible projects that enhance regional connectivity, trade facilitation, and sustainable development of Pakistan’s coastal assets.

