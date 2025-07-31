CM raises awareness on ‘World Day Against Human Trafficking’

LAHORE: “Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery. The purpose to celebrate this day is to raise public awareness about human trafficking,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘World Day Against Human Trafficking.’

She added, “National commitment against human trafficking implies ‘Leave no Child Behind, in the fight against human trafficking’.”

She highlighted, “Punjab Government is determined to end illegal trafficking of children who are my red line, their protection is my top priority. I am determined that every child of Punjab should be protected against human trafficking.”

The CM underscored, “Exploitation of children is not tolerated under any circumstances. Parents should protect their children, who go in search of employment, from trafficking.”

She appealed to the people to adopt legal and safe routes for foreign travel. She noted, “Death of dozens of people in a boat capsize, while going to Europe through illegal means was a great human tragedy.”

The Chief Minister said, “Human traffickers do not hesitate to play with public lives in their lust for wealth. The Punjab government is committed to zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking.”

