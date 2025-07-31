Dar to inaugurate Data Urs on Aug 13

LAHORE: The three-day annual Urs celebrations of the revered saint, Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA), will take place from August 13 to 15.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Senator Ishaq Dar will inaugurate the Urs celebrations in which devotees from across the country and different parts of the world would participate.

The Auqaf Department has allocated funds for langar (free communal meal) and various other events, underlining the significance of the celebrations.

Auqaf Secretary Wednesday chaired a meeting, to review arrangements for the Urs, which will officially begin at Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s shrine on August 13.

To ensure the safety of participants, special security measures will be ensured, including the installation of CCTV cameras, a central control room, and LCD screens strategically placed around the venue to monitor the festivities.

