JI allowed to stage ‘Balochistan March’ protest outside LPC

LAHORE: The two-day negotiations between Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the Punjab government concluded successfully on Wednesday, resulting in an agreement allowing the participants of the Haq Do Balochistan Long March to stage a peaceful protest and set up a camp outside the Lahore Press Club.

A key outcome of the talks was the decision to initiate formal negotiations between a high-powered federal government committee and JI Balochistan Chief Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman over the demands of the march.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference addressed by JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch and Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

They were joined by JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Punjab Ministers Salman Rafique and Sohail Bhatti, JI Punjab Central Emir Javed Kasuri, and Lahore Emir Ziauddin Ansari.

Liaqat Baloch stated that JI and the people of Punjab stand in solidarity with the people of Balochistan and would not compromise on their constitutional rights. He called for a political solution to national issues and a comprehensive national dialogue.

Maryam Aurangzeb announced that the federal dialogue committee will comprise ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Jam Kamal, Atta Tarar, PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, the Federal Interior Secretary, and the Special Secretary.

The committee will engage in direct talks with a delegation led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman in Islamabad with the Punjab government acting as a facilitator.

She expressed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s support for the legitimate demands of the Baloch people and thanked JI leadership including Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Liaqat Baloch, Ameerul Azeem, and Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman for their cooperation.

Aurangzeb also apologized for the difficulties faced by marchers upon entering Punjab and assured dignified treatment for all participants.

Hidayat-ur-Rehman outlined the key demands of the march, which include peace in Balochistan, fair access to provincial resources, legalization of cross-border trade, an end to harassment in the name of security, and the release of Dr Mahrang Baloch and other detainees. He expressed optimism that the federal government would respond positively to these democratic and constitutional demands.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem reaffirmed the party’s unwavering support for the people of Balochistan and emphasized that granting their rights is essential for lasting peace.

