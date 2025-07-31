Punjab Assembly: opposition member suspended for 15 sessions

LAHORE: Acting Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zahir Iqbal Channer suspended a member for using inappropriate language in the House.

The Punjab Assembly session began two hours and 30 minutes late under the chairmanship of Acting Speaker Malik Zahir Iqbal Channer. At the outset, Deputy Opposition Leader Mian Riaz Qureshi addressed the House, stating that peaceful protest is everyone’s right. He said, “Our party has called for a protest on August 5. For the past two days, the police have been harassing our workers and raiding their homes.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman responded, “I am not aware of any raids on their homes. I will check with the police and Home Department. Peaceful protest is indeed everyone’s right. If needed, we may even stand with them.”

The previous day’s session included questions related to the Finance Department, with only one question submitted by Uzma Kardar. However, due to her absence, it was postponed. Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the Principal Policy Annual Report for 2023 and the six-month progress report on the implementation of the NFC Award for the fiscal year 2019-20. Government member Amjad Ali Javed raised an objection, stating that reports were supposed to be submitted but were not available.

As usual, the Punjab Assembly witnessed verbal clashes between opposition and treasury members. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister urged the Speaker to proceed with assembly business, emphasising that debates should not hinder proceedings.

The Speaker deferred opposition member Nadia Khar’s adjournment motion regarding local government due to her absence and lack of response. Similarly, Qazi Ahmad Saeed’s adjournment motion on Services and General Administration was also postponed.

Opposition member Tayyab Rashid Sindhu raised concerns over an incident in Sheikhupura where a poor man’s kidney was allegedly removed by a mafia. “Such incidents have been happening for a long time. The government must take notice,” he said.

Qazi Ahmad Saeed highlighted farmers’ distress, stating, “Influential people divert water to their lands, leaving poor farmers helpless. The Chief Irrigation Officer is highly incompetent. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken. My constituency in Rahim Yar Khan faces severe water shortages, which must be addressed.”

Government member Amjad Ali Javed emphasised the Punjab government’s focus on promoting computer education to boost Pakistan’s exports. “However, the Punjab Higher Education Commission’s policies are creating obstacles. They have imposed a condition that computer science degrees will not be recognised without accreditation from a specific council. The council’s fees are so high that major universities are shutting down their computer science departments. Students who have completed semesters are distressed. The commission must review its policy or relax the conditions,” he said.

Acting Speaker Zahir Iqbal Channer suspended opposition member Ijaz Shafi for 15 assembly sittings for using unparliamentarily and inappropriate language.

