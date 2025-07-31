‘China’s strategic red line: unwavering support for Pakistan’

This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled above carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. This contrast with India’s rapid attribution and response has underlined China’s preference for due process over punitive adventurism, but with a red line: Pakistan’s sovereignty is non-negotiable.

Professor Gao’s statements are matched by facts on the ground. Over 60 percent of Pakistan’s current military arsenal originates from China. This includes: JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, co-developed with China, Yuan-class submarines, providing second-strike capabilities, HQ-series air defense systems, complementing Pakistani strategic depth and P-10 and P-15 cruise and ballistic missiles, enhancing Pakistan’s tactical reach.

Recent reports indicate the arrival of Chinese Y-20 cargo aircraft in Pakistan, allegedly delivering defense equipment and signaling readiness for joint preparedness. This growing military interoperability indicates that the China-Pakistan military alliance is not theoretical—it is active and deepening.

Professor Gao underscored this in the clearest terms:

“You are talking about a war between Pakistan and India on the one hand, and then you are talking about an ironclad alliance between China and Pakistan, and China’s full commitment to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Professor Gao’s statements expand China’s security perimeter beyond its own borders. By stating that China’s alliance with Pakistan would activate against “any country” threatening its integrity, he has laid out a doctrine that potentially covers US operations, Indian offensives, or multilateral actions that challenge Pakistan’s territorial claims or strategic interests.

