BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 31, 2025
World Print 2025-07-31

China calls for more engagement with US, warns against confrontation

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called for more engagement with the United States, and warned against confrontations between the two global powers, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang made the comments during a meeting in Beijing with a delegation of US businesses that include executives from Goldman Sachs, Boeing and Apple, the ministry said.

“China is willing to enhance engagement with the US, avoid misjudgment, manage differences, and explore cooperation,” Wang was quoted as saying.

His remarks came a day after top Chinese and US negotiators wrapped up a latest round of trade talks in Stockholm, with both sides agreeing to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce struck in May.

Wang said that China-US relations are affected by global developments and exert a “profound impact” on international dynamics.

“China and the US need to establish more channels of communication and consultation, view each other objectively, rationally, and pragmatically, and foster a correct strategic perception,” he said, urging both countries to reject “unilateralism and bullying”.

He encouraged US companies to maintain confidence in the Chinese market, and welcomed them to continue to invest in China, the ministry statement said.

A high-level delegation of US executives is visiting China this week and has also met with China’s commerce and industry ministers.

The trip comes as Beijing and Washington work towards a summit between the two countries’ leaders later this year, probably around the time of the APEC forum in South Korea from October 26 to November 1, sources previously told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he thinks he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the end of the year, but did not elaborate.

