WHO chief says continuous medical aid into Gaza ‘critical’

GENEVA: The World Health Organization’s chief said getting a continuous flow of medical supplies into Gaza was “critical”, as WHO trucks carrying aid headed for the border on Wednesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency had moved 10 trucks from El-Arish in Egypt to Israel’s Kerem Shalom border crossing into the Gaza Strip.

The trucks are carrying “essential medicines, laboratory and water testing supplies”, he said, with two additional trucks with medical supplies, along with 12 pallets of blood products, expected to join them on Thursday.

“All WHO supplies will then be moved into Gaza, along with three trucks with medical supplies from health partners,” Tedros said on X.