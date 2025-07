LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz expressed happiness over the appointment of first female driver of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Nida Saleh. She congratulated her, and expressed her best wishes for her success. She said, “Daughters are no less than anyone, equal opportunities for their professional development will be provided continuously.” She added, “Daughters like Nida are a source of pride for all of us.”

