Markets Print 2025-07-31

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (July 30, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 29-07-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,800        285        16,085        16,085          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,933        305        17,238        17,238          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

