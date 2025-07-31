Small business reported on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,100 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,300 per maund.

Approximately, 600 bales of Tando Adam is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund and 200 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

