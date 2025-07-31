BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Trump says he thinks US will have a ‘very fair deal’ on trade with China

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2025 12:33am

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that talks were moving along with China and he expected the two sides would reach a fair deal on trade.

“We’re moving along with China. We’re doing fine with China,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think it’s going to work out very well. We’re right in step. I think we’re going to have a very fair deal with China.”

US says Trump has ‘final call’ on China trade truce

U.S. and Chinese officials met in Stockholm on Monday for more than five hours of talks aimed at resolving economic disputes with a goal of extending their truce on a trade war by three months.

China is facing an August 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with Trump’s administration, after Beijing and Washington reached preliminary deals in May and June to end escalating tit-for-tat tariffs and a cut-off of rare earth minerals.

Trump’s administration has agreed trade deals with the European Union, Britain and Japan. It is negotiating with multiple other countries to achieve more.

