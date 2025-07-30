BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX hits new record high after Bank of Canada’s rate decision

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 08:37pm

Canada’s main stock index slightly moved past a record high on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada’s rate decision, while investors looked for potential trade updates as the August 1 tariff deadline drew closer.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.05% at 27,554.54 points.

The BoC, as expected, held its key policy rate at 2.75% for the third time in a row, saying the risk of a severe and escalating global trade war had diminished.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision, due later in the day, will also be in focus.

The deadline for Canada to reach a trade deal with the U.S. to avoid facing a 35% tariff on its goods imported to the south of the border is set for August 1.

U.S. ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra said on Tuesday he hoped the trade deal would be reached “very soon”.

“It seems that the August 1 deadline is movable in Canada’s sake, if need be…it’s been moved once and could be moved again”, said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Porter said President Donald Trump appears eager to tie up loose ends by the end of the week, adding, “We may hear some news…investors will be a little bit more cautious than usual, with all those potential uncertainties”.

Meanwhile, two days of U.S.-China talks ended with both sides agreeing to seek an extension of their tariff truce, set to expire on August 12.

U.S. officials said it would be up to Trump to approve the plan.

On the TSX, technology stocks rose 1% ahead of earnings reports from Wall Street’s tech heavyweights, due after the bell. Celestica continued gains from previous session with a 5.8% rise.

Energy subindex fell slightly as oil prices steadied.

Among individual stocks, Parex Resources rose 4.3% after reporting second-quarter results.

Data showed that the U.S. economic growth rebounded more than expected in the second quarter.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX hits new record high after Bank of Canada’s rate decision

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 11%

Pakistan central bank sees FX reserves climbing to over $17bn by FY26 end

Trump says US to impose 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

Pakistan’s three Eurobonds trade at over $1 premium for first time in years

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia’s Far East

Indian statement on IIOJK attackers ‘replete with fabrications’, says Pakistan

PSX gains over 400 points as State Bank maintains status quo

Here is how much key interest rate has moved in last 12 months

Pakistan Champions reach WCL final after India forfeit semifinal

Rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Read more stories