BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 30, 2025
Markets

India bonds fall tracking rupee, Fed policy eyed

Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 06:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds declined on Wednesday, hurt by a sliding rupee that fell the most in nearly three months, while traders braced for the Federal Reserve’s policy later in the day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled at 6.3700% against Tuesday’s close of 6.3589%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“Focus is now on the rupee and the U.S. Fed meet, where the commentary is expected to be dovish,” said Umesh Tulysan, managing director at Delhi-based Sovereign Global Markets.

Market sentiment soured as the rupee hit a five-month low, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a trade deal with India has not been finalised yet, and higher tariffs were possible.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that India was preparing to accept higher tariffs of 20%-25% on its exports to the U.S. in the absence of a trade deal, as it holds off on offering fresh concessions ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Meanwhile, with the Fed widely expected to keep rates unchanged, traders will closely watch Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks to gauge the rate cut trajectory and its local implication.

India bonds inch up before state debt supply, US rate decision

Recent commentary by the Reserve Bank of India chief has also led to trimmed bets of rate cuts in India.

“Uncertainty remains on the timing of the rate cut, whether it’s in August or October. We continue to see greater chances of an October cut as there will be clarity on food inflation with monsoon season complete,” IDFC First Bank said in a note.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates edged lower, as receiving bias continued, while trading volumes were muted.

The one-year OIS rate dropped 1 basis point to 5.50%, and the two-year OIS rate was down 2 basis points at 5.48%. The liquid five-year OIS rate settled little changed at 5.72%.

