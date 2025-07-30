Govt, NBP eye greater banking support for industrial growth

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, held a meeting with Rehmat Ali Hasni, President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), on Wednesday to deliberate on enhancing financial support for industrial development.

During the meeting, matters related to industrial loans, investment promotion, and strengthening the partnership between the banking sector and the industrial landscape were discussed in detail, according to an official statement.

Haroon Akhtar emphasised that the promotion of financial facilities is essential for sustainable industrial growth. He appreciated the NBP’s pivotal role in providing loans to industries, stating that such support is critical for boosting economic activity.

‘Undue’ harassment by NAB, FIA, FBR: SAPM Haroon emphasizes commitment to protecting corporate sector

“The collaboration of the banking sector is crucial for economic development,” said Khan, adding that a stable industrial infrastructure requires strong participation from financial institutions.

He further stressed that banks must play a key role in increasing investment in Pakistan, and reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a favourable financial environment for businesses.

President NBP Rehmat Ali Hasni assured the SAPM of the National Bank’s full support for the government’s vision for industrial development, pledging continued cooperation to foster economic progress.