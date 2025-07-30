BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.71%)
CNERGY 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 81.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
DCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
DGKC 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-2.68%)
FCCL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GCIL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
HUBC 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 123.25 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.38%)
PAEL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 9.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.35%)
PREMA 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 43.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.04%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,127 Decreased By -180.9 (-1.26%)
BR30 39,157 Decreased By -647.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt, NBP eye greater banking support for industrial growth

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jul, 2025 02:56pm

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, held a meeting with Rehmat Ali Hasni, President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), on Wednesday to deliberate on enhancing financial support for industrial development.

During the meeting, matters related to industrial loans, investment promotion, and strengthening the partnership between the banking sector and the industrial landscape were discussed in detail, according to an official statement.

Haroon Akhtar emphasised that the promotion of financial facilities is essential for sustainable industrial growth. He appreciated the NBP’s pivotal role in providing loans to industries, stating that such support is critical for boosting economic activity.

‘Undue’ harassment by NAB, FIA, FBR: SAPM Haroon emphasizes commitment to protecting corporate sector

“The collaboration of the banking sector is crucial for economic development,” said Khan, adding that a stable industrial infrastructure requires strong participation from financial institutions.

He further stressed that banks must play a key role in increasing investment in Pakistan, and reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a favourable financial environment for businesses.

President NBP Rehmat Ali Hasni assured the SAPM of the National Bank’s full support for the government’s vision for industrial development, pledging continued cooperation to foster economic progress.

NBP Industrial Sector National Bank of Pakistan Haroon Akhtar Khan pakistan industrial sector

Comments

200 characters

Govt, NBP eye greater banking support for industrial growth

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia’s Far East

PSX swings on monetary policy speculation

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Atlas Honda shifts gears with launch of CG150 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

CCP decides 223 cases, slashes legal backlog by over 40%

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Read more stories