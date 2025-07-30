Master Changan sold 1,950+ units in June, becomes 3rd largest car brand in Pakistan

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has officially emerged as Pakistan’s third-largest car brand, achieving 1,950+ unit sales in June 2025, surpassing Honda, one of the most established players in the industry.

The company has also achieved 13,391 units sold in FY25, bringing its cumulative sales to over 56,000 units since inception, a remarkable achievement for a new entrant in Pakistan.

Speaking on this milestone, Ali Asghar Damani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Master Changan Motors Limited, said, “This achievement is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to introducing technology-driven, mass-market vehicles that offer the best value to our customers.

We have built a dedicated nationwide dealership network, providing round-the-clock after-sales support that gives customers the confidence to choose Master Changan. Most importantly, this milestone is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us, and we are deeply grateful for their continued support.“

Master Changan’s rapid rise in the Pakistani automotive sector is the result of a strategic focus on offering globally competitive models like the Alsvin and Oshan X7, backed by a strong customer-centric philosophy.

Today, Master Changan is present across every major vehicle segment from compact sedans to SUVs and is now poised to drive the next wave of innovation in the industry.

In the Fiscal Year 2025 rankings, Master Changan secured the fourth position overall among all auto industry companies, and proudly stands as the No. 1 brand among new entrants and Chinese automotive manufacturers.

Leading the charge, the company is driving Pakistan into a new era of electric mobility.

“While Master Changan has firmly cemented itself as a leading automotive brand in Pakistan, we are now undergoing a strategic transformation into a new energy mobility company,” said Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited.

“Under the Deepal brand, we are bringing cutting-edge electric technology to Pakistan. Within the next 12 months, we will launch three new energy vehicles across multiple segments, transforming the landscape of Pakistan’s auto sector and driving the country towards a greener, more sustainable future.”