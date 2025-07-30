Atlas Honda shifts gears with launch of CG150 in Pakistan

Expanding its range of mid-sized bikes, Atlas Honda, the largest motorcycle manufacturer in Pakistan, has introduced its latest 150cc motorcycle.

The Honda CG150, priced at Rs459,900, is aimed at customers seeking performance, reliability, and fuel efficiency.

According to information available on Atlas Honda’s website, the new model features a 4-stroke, 150cc SOHC [single overhead camshaft] air-cooled engine with a bore and stroke of 57.3 x 57.8mm.

On the power front, the motor bike delivers a maximum output of 8.75kW (11.9 PS) at 7,500 rpm [revolutions per minute] and a peak torque of 12.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The bike uses a 5-speed constant mesh transmission and is equipped with both self and kick-start options. It has a compression ratio of 9.1:1 and a displacement of 149.2cc, allowing smooth power delivery.

On the comfort and control front, Honda’s latest motorcycle comes with a telescopic front suspension (119mm fork travel) and a twin rear cushion setup (91mm travel). The seating height is 773mm, while ground clearance stands at 171mm, making it suitable for both city riding and slightly rugged terrain.

The Honda CG150 rides on a combination of 2.75-18 front and 90/90-18/C rear tyres, offering solid road grip. Fuel capacity is 11.4 litres, including a 2.1-litre reserve, while the wheelbase measures 1,316mm, contributing to improved stability at higher speeds.

The final drive is chain-based, a common standard in bikes of this category.

The CG150 dimensions are 2,066mm in length, 773mm in width, and 1,069mm in height.

Atlas Honda holds over half of the motorcycle market share in Pakistan, and with the entry of CG150 in the competitive 150cc segment, the company appears to be targeting commuters seeking a reliable and fuel-efficient ride.

During the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, Atlas Honda recorded net sales of Rs62.3 billion, marking a 31% increase compared to the corresponding period of the last year. Meanwhile, gross profit was recorded at Rs7.8 billion as compared to Rs4.6 billion in the corresponding period.