World

UK rejects criticism that move to recognise Palestinian state rewards Hamas

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday rejected criticism that it was rewarding Hamas by setting out plans to recognise a...
Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 01:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday rejected criticism that it was rewarding Hamas by setting out plans to recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel took steps to improve the situation in Gaza and bring about peace.

The sight of emaciated Gaza children has shocked the world in recent days and on Tuesday, a hunger monitor warned that a worst-case scenario of famine was unfolding there and immediate action was needed to avoid widespread death.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ultimatum, setting a September deadline for Israel, prompted an immediate rebuke from his counterpart in Jerusalem, who said it rewarded Hamas and punished the victims of their 2023 cross-border attack.

Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza ‘emergency call’ Friday: UK

U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not think Hamas “should be rewarded” with recognition of Palestinian independence.

Asked about that criticism, British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander - designated by the government to respond to questions in a series of media interviews on Wednesday - said it was not the right way to characterise Britain’s plan.

“This is not a reward for Hamas. Hamas is a vile terrorist organisation that has committed appalling atrocities. This is about the Palestinian people. It’s about those children that we see in Gaza who are starving to death,” she told LBC radio.

“We’ve got to ratchet up pressure on the Israeli government to lift the restrictions to get aid back into Gaza.”

France announced last week it would recognise Palestinian statehood in September.

Successive British governments have said they would recognise a Palestinian state when it was most effective to do so.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Starmer said that moment had now come, highlighting the suffering in Gaza and saying the prospect of a two-state solution - a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel - was under threat.

Starmer said Britain would make the move at the U.N. General Assembly in September unless Israel took substantive steps to allow more aid to enter Gaza, made clear there will be no annexation of the West Bank and committed to a long-term peace process that delivered a two-state solution.

Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Gaza war humanitarian crisis in Gaza Prime Minister Keir Starmer

