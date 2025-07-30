BML 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
CNERGY 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CPHL 81.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
DCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
DGKC 167.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-2.71%)
FCCL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FFL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GCIL 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
HUBC 145.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.76%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 123.25 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (2.38%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
PREMA 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PRL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.74%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
SSGC 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.91%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.49%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,127 Decreased By -180.9 (-1.26%)
BR30 39,157 Decreased By -647.7 (-1.63%)
KSE100 138,504 Decreased By -1176.4 (-0.84%)
KSE30 42,273 Decreased By -418.3 (-0.98%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PHDL (Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited) 50.40 No Change ▼ 0%

PHDL clarifies winding up status, says preparing financial statements

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jul, 2025 12:53pm

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited (PHDL) clarified on Wednesday that it was in the process of preparing financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2025.

PHDL shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“The liquidators of the company would like to bring to your kind attention toward the road map of winding-up, which was initiated on December 31, 2024, after passing of a special resolution in the general meeting of members and as per the Companies Act 2017,” the notice read.

It added that the company was required to complete the winding-up proceedings, including payment of all its debts, taxes and liabilities and settlement of all cases pending in the court of law by the end of December 2025.

“If the winding up process is not completed within the given time due to some or the other reasons beyond the control of the company, then the company will apply to the High Court of Sindh for further extension of twelve month time for unresolved matters on the grounds and facts to the satisfaction of the Court,” the PHDL shared.

The company added that the process of payment of liabilities and final tax audits will be initiated after the submission of audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2025 to revenue authorities.

PHDL was incorporated as a private limited company in Pakistan in 1979 as Taj Mahal Hotels Limited. It was converted into a public limited company in 1981.

The principal activity of the company was the hotel business.

UBS Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited PSX notice PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PHDL clarifies winding up status, says preparing financial statements

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia’s Far East

PSX swings on monetary policy speculation

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Atlas Honda shifts gears with launch of CG150 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

CCP decides 223 cases, slashes legal backlog by over 40%

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

Govt, NBP eye greater banking support for industrial growth

OM International to acquire majority stake in Grays Leasing

Read more stories